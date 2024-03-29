Four-star DL Ethan Utley commits to Tennessee

Tennessee got some good news on Thursday night, picking up a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley. The Nashville native chose the Volunteers over the Texas Longhorns, giving Tennessee a difference-maker up front in their 2025 class.

Utley is the 161st ranked player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He’s the fourth ranked player in the state of Tennessee, checking in as the 19th ranked defensive lineman in the cycle.

The 6-3, 265 pound prospect attends Ensworth High School. Utley also plays on the basketball team and does track and field throwing events. As a junior, Utley was credited with 35 total tackles with seven tackles for loss. He put up six quarterback hits and forced four fumbles on the year. In 2022, Utley was credited with ten tackles for loss.

Tennessee held off Texas for Utley, thanks to Rodney Garner’s work on the trail. A longstanding relationship there was likely the difference, as Garner now gets another piece up front to mold for the future.

Tennessee now holds seven commitments in their 2025 class. Utley is the second-highest ranked prospect, trailing only five-star quarterback George MacIntrye. The Volunteers currently rank tenth in the 2025 class rankings, per 247Sports.