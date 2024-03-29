How to watch: Tennessee vs. Creighton in the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee and Creighton are set for a Sweet Sixteen battle tonight in Detroit, with a ticket to the Elite Eight on the line. The Volunteers are coming off of a gritty win against Texas, while Creighton outlasted Oregon in double overtime to advance.

Tennessee is looking for their second Elite Eight appearance in school history. Creighton will be looking for their third after last year’s run. The Bluejays bring a stout offense to the table, matching up against Tennessee’s elite defense

“Obviously, one, transition,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said of Creighton. “They’re a really terrific team in transition. Discipline. They really have, I think, a high level basketball IQ. They know each other so well. They know what they’re looking for. They know to play within the rhythm of what they do. Just an extremely sound team defensively. They do a great job of helping each other.

“I’ve known Greg for a long time, coaching against him in the Big 12, and just a terrific basketball coach. His team, I think, plays the way he wants them to play.”

Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

When does the Tennessee game start tonight?

The Tennessee-Creighton game will begin at approximately 10:09 p.m. ET. That is subject to change since the game follows Purdue-Gonzaga on the same floor.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Creighton

Location: Detroit, Michigan

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: March Madness Live, Paramount Plus