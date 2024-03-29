Tennessee baseball catches an embarrassing, 16-2 run-rule loss to Georgia in game 1 of the weekend series

AJ Causey got obliterated in his first loss of the season (now 5-1) as the Georgia Bulldogs came into LNS and gave the Vols their worst loss of the season so far in a 16-2 run-rule win.

Georgia’s offense put up runs on every pitcher UT threw out there: in the start, Causey went 2.1 IP, gave up 8 Rs, 7 ER, 2 BB with three Ks. Chris Stamos gave up no hits but three walks, and a run in 1.2 innings. Freshman Derek Schafer gave up five earned runs in just one inning on five hits and one walk. He struck out three. Matthew Dallas went the final two innings, gave up two more runs on two hits. He was the only Vol pitcher to throw less than 40 pitches.

Every Georgia player who made it into the batter’s box left with at least one hit, and three Bulldogs left the yard with leadoff man Corey Collins hitting two home runs in his 2-3, six RBI night.

A very small bright spot — UT held Charlie Condon, the NCAA’s leader in batting average at .505, to just 1-4 in the game.

The Tennessee bats accounted for nine hits but stranded seven, went 4-14 with runners on base and just 2-10 with runners in scoring position.

Without Billy Amick, Tennessee played Dean Curley at third, Ariel Antigua at shortstop and Christian Moore at second. Antigua continued to be a defensive whiz, but Christian Moore had two errors. The first error was in the second inning and a walk then a three-run home run followed. His second error came in the third, after Georgia hit a two-run shot, and Moore’s mishap didn’t cost Tennessee any runs.

Tony Vitello opted to switch up the batting order in Amick’s absence, and went with Robin Villeneuve at the leadoff spot, Blake Burke at No. 2, Moore at No. 3 and Tears in the cleanup spot.

From my perspective, Tears is the better fit at leadoff, just given his stats, but Villeneuve is a reasonable choice. Tears’ production could be amplified by his protection by other hitters surrounding him, but that can be generally true for any hitter. Moore is still the best option, as you want him and Burke getting as many at bats as possible, but Dylan Dreiling, Tears, Reese Chapman could all fit nicely in the two-hole with Burke hitting third and any number of guys, aforementioned and not, moving to cleanup — just until Amick gets back.

Tonight, Villeneuve went 0-3, but hitters 2-7 had at least one hit. Curley and Chapman went 2-3 in the six and seven spots, while Burke, Tears and Dreiling accounted for the Vols’ only three extra-base hits (three doubles).

We’re going to erase this game from our memories, and count on Drew Beam to return to form tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 PM EST.