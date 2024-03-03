Combine Update: Former Vols Milton and Wright Shine in Indy

Former Tennessee offensive standouts Joe Milton and Jaylen Wright dazzled in Indianapolis this week during the on-field workouts at the NFL Combine.

To no one’s surprise, Milton’s arm strength left scouts enamored and attendees’ jaws on the floor.

It’s worth noting that Joe Milton did not run in the 40-yard dash, but his 35.00” vertical jump ranked the second best among participating quarterbacks. His broad jump was also an absurd 10-feet, 1-inch, best among quarterbacks and three inches more than BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis. And in case I needed to remind you, Milton is doing all of this while measuring at 6’5” 236 pounds. An athletic freak.

But that’s not what you’re here for. I know that. You’re here for the throwing drills. And by God, they were spectacular.

His most impressive throw came in the go route drills (what a shocker) and traveled 73.5 yards through the air. Milton waited an extra second on the throw just to flex the cannon attached to his right shoulder.

As one might expect, the deep ball got the attention of the media as well. Let’s see some of those highlights, shall we?

An absolute nuke. But surely there must be other angles, right? Oh my fellow deep ball enjoyer, there certainly are.

But it wasn’t just the deep ball where Milton shined, he also threw the hardest pass during the radar gun drill, a staggering 62 miles per hour, the fastest since Josh Allen in 2018. Yes, yes don’t worry. I have links to back it up (the last throw).

Oh yeah, he also just decided to further prove how athletic he was by doing this?

Again, he’s 6’5”. 236 pounds. A specimen.

Believe it or not, Milton was not the only former Vol to shine at the pre-draft event. Running back Jaylen Wright also had himself a day. While some may have questioned his decision to leave Tennessee with one year of eligibility remaining, Wright did his best to show scouts why he made the right choice.

In his first drill of Saturday, Wright posted an 11’2” broad jump. The best mark by any running back this year, and one of the top ones of the last twenty years. Yes, of course, the highlights. See below.

Did no one tell @__jw12 that leap day was on Thursday?!



But what about the 40-yard dash? The most important event for any running back. Well, he kinda crushed that too. On his first attempt, Wright posted a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, but it was hindered by a wide first step out of the gates. At the time, it was the 4th best time among all running backs.

On his second attempt, though, Wright showed off the wheels. The former Vol ran a 4.38 official time on his second run, the second best time among all running backs.

Truly a special day for both former Volunteers as both look to elevate their draft stock.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Talk for more tidbits for all Vol news related to the Combine and NFL Draft.