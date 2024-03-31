How to watch Tennessee vs. Purdue in Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Tennessee and Purdue are set for battle today in Detroit. It’s a rematch of the Maui Invitational, where the Boilermakers got the better of the Volunteers. Today, the stakes are much higher — a trip to the Final Four is on the line.

Tennessee has never been to a Final Four before, and this is only their second ever appearance in the Elite Eight. They’ll have to get through Zach Edey and company this afternoon, which will be no small task.

“Obviously we’re excited to be here and going up against a team that we played earlier in the year over in Honolulu,” Rick Barnes said this week. “So they’re familiar with us, we’re familiar with them. Going back to looking at that tape last night, both teams have improved a lot since then. It was a really hard-fought game over there, a lot of fouls called in the game. I don’t think there will be that many called here. Again, I’m really excited for these guys to have a chance and go back and play Purdue again.”

Tennessee is a 3.5 point underdog against Purdue, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Purdue in the NCAA Tournament

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live, Paramount Plus