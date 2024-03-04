 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Top 25: Tennessee stays put after big week

With one week to go, Tennessee remains in the top five.

By Terry A. Lambert
Tennessee v Alabama Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Two down, two to go for Tennessee basketball. The Volunteers started their tough four game stretch last week with wins against Auburn and at Alabama, perhaps inching closer to that No. 1 seed. Tennessee’s tests will continue at South Carolina on Wednesday and at home against Kentucky on Saturday to finish the regular season.

Tennessee stayed in the No. 4 slot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, despite the big wins. Houston, UConn and Purdue held serve up top. The biggest mover was Marquette, which tumbled down to No. 8 after losing to Creighton.

Following their losses to Tennessee, Auburn moved to No. 13 while Alabama shifted down to No. 16. The Vols’ opponents this week check in at No. 15 (Kentucky) and No. 17 (South Carolina). Florida fell out of the rankings after losing to South Carolina on Saturday.

Check out the full rankings below.

Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

  1. Houston
  2. UConn
  3. Purdue
  4. Tennessee
  5. Arizona
  6. Iowa State
  7. North Carolina
  8. Marquette
  9. Duke
  10. Creighton
  11. Baylor
  12. Illinois
  13. Auburn
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Alabama
  17. South Carolina
  18. Washington State
  19. Gonzaga
  20. BYU
  21. San Diego State
  22. Utah State
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. South Florida
  25. Dayton

