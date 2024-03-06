There’s quite a large game of basketball set to be played tonight in Columbia, South Carolina. No. 4 Tennessee is on the road again, coming off of a huge win against Alabama on Saturday. The Vols will face No. 17 South Carolina tonight, with both sides desperately clawing for the SEC’s regular season title.

Tennessee can clinch the championship outright with a win tonight, thanks to Alabama’s loss to Florida on Tuesday. South Carolina still controls their own destiny, needing two wins this week to secure a share of the title.

The Gamecocks beat Tennessee back in January at Food City Center, 63-59. Rick Barnes will be hoping his offense has a better night tonight, with a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament still very much in play.

South Carolina has been up and down in recent weeks, claiming big wins over Florida and at Texas A&M, but also took a loss at home to LSU and were blown out on the road against Auburn.

KenPom ranks Tennessee No. 6 in the country, while South Carolina checks in at No. 44. The metric expects a five-point Tennessee win tonight.

How to watch Tennessee at South Carolina

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -5.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)