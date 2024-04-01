Tennessee fires Kellie Harper

Tennessee is making a change at the top of the women’s basketball program. Athletics director Danny White announced that the Volunteers would me moving on from head coach Kellie Harper today, following another disappointing season.

“After a thorough review of our women’s basketball program, I have informed Kellie we are making a change in leadership,” said White. “Decisions like these are never easy to make, especially with someone who has done so much for the Lady Vols as a three-time national champion student-athlete. Her love and passion for Tennessee and the Lady Vols is second to none. She has invested so much heart and soul into our program and truly has given her all for Tennessee. I thank Kellie for her stewardship of our women’s basketball program and wish her and Jon well in the next chapter of their lives.”

Harper was hired by Phillip Fulmer back in 2019. The former Lady Vol point guard guided Tennessee to a 20-13 overall record this past season, with another early exit from the NCAA Tournament. She won 20 games in four of her five seasons in Knoxville, but never advanced past the Sweet 16 round.

With the tradition of the Lady Vol program, that obviously wasn’t going to cut it.

“It has been an honor to serve at my alma mater and to coach a Lady Vol program I love so dearly,” Harper said. “I am grateful for the opportunity my staff and I have had to lead an amazing group of young women and to mentor them on the court as well as provide them with life skills that will benefit them far beyond the game of basketball.”

White now moves on to a national search for a new head coach. He’ll be looking to restore a program that’s been struggling since Pat Summitt stepped down back in 2012. Will they go big after being down for over a decade? It seems like it’s time to take a big swing here.