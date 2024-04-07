Tennessee hires Marshall’s Kim Caldwell as next coach of the Lady Vols

For the first time since 1973, the Lady Vols will no longer have a head coach associated with Pat Summit, as earlier today Danny White announced Tennessee had hired the 2023 NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year, Kim Caldwell.

Caldwell’s hire comes just six days after the firing of Kellie Harper. And while any new hire comes with its fair share of skepticism, I can’t help but have confidence in this move. For the last decade plus, Tennessee has had an identity problem, and not in the traditional sense. Instead of not knowing who they were as a program, they’ve tried to replicate something, or in this case someone, that cannot be replicated — Pat Summitt. Both Warlick and Harper had deep ties to the program and manage to combine for two regular season titles, one SEC tournament title and 119 loses in 10 seasons. For reference, the Lady Vols program had 208 losses from 1974-2012. In that same period, Tennessee has gone from a Top 2 program nationally, to the third, sometimes fourth best team in the SEC.

All this to say, it was time for a change. It was time for Tennessee to get away from individuals already attached to the Lady Vol program.

But what about Caldwell? What’s her story, her credentials, etc.? Well, as a head coach, she’s 217-31 in eight seasons (seven at the Division II level) — earning eight NCAA berths and winning seven total conference championships. Last year, in Caldwell’s lone Division I season, she led Marshall to their second ever NCAA tournament appearance, and first of the 21st century. For context, Marshall was predicted to finished ninth in the 2023 preseason Sun Belt media poll. The Thundering Herd averaged 85.3 points per game (fourth nationally) and forced 24.2 turnovers per game (second nationally).

“I am honored and humbled to accept the role as head coach of this historic program at the University of Tennessee,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I can’t help but reflect on accepting the Pat Summitt Trophy three seasons ago and be moved by the great responsibility and opportunity of now leading and building upon the incredible Lady Vol tradition she built. I am so excited to get to work and can’t wait to see what we all can accomplish together.”

Per Knox News, Caldwell will earn $750,000 a year and signed a contract through March 31, 2029. She is expected to arrive on campus soon to meet with the current team with a news conference set for Tuesday.