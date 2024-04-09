Way too early top 25: Where Tennessee stands looking ahead to next basketball season

Just like that, it’s all over with. The UConn Huskies did it again, capturing their second straight national title. Dan Hurley’s squad beat up on Zach Edey and Purdue, cutting down the nets and perhaps starting a dynasty in the process.

But what about next year?

The traditional day-after way too early top 25 polls are out, and somewhat surprisingly, they’re all still pretty high on Tennessee. Of course, we’ve got a ton of transfer portal action left to play out. But we do have cores of rosters set in place around the country.

Tennessee’s core of Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack and Jonas Aidoo should keep them in the hunt. Guys like Tobe Awaka, Jordan Gainey and Cameron Carr each could take steps forward, and Rick Barnes is going to need them to do so.

Analysts around the web aren’t really expecting much of a fall off though.

Where Tennessee stands in way too early top 25 polls

ESPN: No. 9

USA Today: No. 8

Yahoo: No. 18

The Athletic: No. 8

Barnes is tasked with replacing unanimous All-American Dalton Knecht, who carried Tennessee during several games this season. Replacing that production is nearly impossible, but veterans like Zeigler and Aidoo have a chance to take even more steps forward with another offseason in the system.

Lights-out defender Jahmai Mashack has shown us some flashes on the offensive end, but he’s going to have to find some consistency going into next year. Consistency is also the word for Jordan Gainey, who proved to be more streaky than anything in his first season with the team.

Cameron Carr is a bit of a wildcard, but Barnes will need his shooting stroke next year — especially with Freddie Dilione and D.J. Jefferson already in the portal.

Obviously with four open scholarships sitting there, Tennessee is going to be active in the portal. Odds are, you’re not finding another Dalton Knecht out there. But Barnes will be looking to add shooting and scoring to this roster to supplement that loss. Getting a couple of guards that can shoot would go a long way for this core, which appears to lack some consistent offense on the surface.

Still though, the culture is there and you’ve got leadership in place. Adding a little bit of offensive pop to this group could have them ready to compete for the SEC once again.