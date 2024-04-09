Tobe Awaka enters transfer portal

As we said last week — expect the unexpected. Tobe Awaka has entered the transfer portal. The rising junior will explore his options over the next couple of weeks, despite having a clear path to big minutes next year for Tennessee.

This is nothing short of a stunner. Awaka was set to assume a massive role on next year’s team, with hybrid-4 guard Josiah-Jordan James and wing Dalton Knecht out of the picture. Awaka and Jonas Aidoo were the likely starters in the paint for the Vols, which will be rebuilt without the elite scoring of Knecht.

Awaka is originally from New York, where he played on the AAU circuit with current Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler. An overlooked prospect, Awaka joined the Volunteers late, but immediately demanded minutes due to his production as a true freshman. He was an afterthought on the 2022-23 roster, but eventually joined the rotation.

That production allowed him to play for Team USA in the U19 World Cup, where he averaged a double-double.

Awaka settled into a bench role once again as a sophomore this year, playing behind Jonas Aidoo in the front court. He averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, bringing a physical attitude to the floor. That physicality figured to morph into a starting role next season, but Awaka will now look elsewhere for opportunities.

Tennessee is left with Aidoo in the frontcourt, along with JP Estrella and Cade Phillips. The Volunteers already needed a couple of shooters out of the transfer portal, but you can now add a big man to that list.