Tennessee’s official 2023 schedule released

Tennessee’s 2023 schedule was finalized and announced live on the SEC Network on Tuesday night. There wasn’t a ton to learn with the release, but the Volunteers did see some dates shift around the schedule.

The Volunteers will face Texas A&M out of the west, serving as their lone rotating opponent for the year. Tennessee’s protected matchup with Alabama will take place in its traditional spot — October 21st in Tuscaloosa.

Tennessee-Georgia, which will be played in Knoxville in 2023, will take place as late as it ever has on November 18th.

The toughest stretch of the season for the Vols — Texas A&M, at Alabama, at Kentucky — will come after a bye week on October 7th.

Tennessee will open the 2023 season in Nashville with a non-conference game against Virginia. That date replaces a roadtrip to BYU, which was canceled this summer. Austin Peay, UTSA and UConn round out the non-conference slate. That UTSA matchup is already intriguing, considering how good the Roadrunners have been in the last few years.

Tennessee Volunteers 2023 Football Schedule

September 2: vs. Virginia (Nashville)

September 9: vs. Austin Peay (Knoxville)

September 16: at Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 23: vs. UTSA (Knoxville)

September 30: vs. South Carolina (Knoxville)

October 7: OPEN

October 14: vs. Texas A&M (Knoxville)

October 21: at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

October 28: at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

November 4: UConn (Knoxville)

November 11: at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

November 18: vs. Georgia (Knoxville)

November 25: vs. Vanderbilt (Knoxville)