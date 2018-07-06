Four-star receiver and former Tennessee pledge commits to Notre Dame

Way back in November of 2016, TJ Sheffield announced his commitment to Tennessee. The Nashville area athlete was all set to stay in-state, but the tumultuous 2017 season brought on a decommitment from Sheffield. He made things official in late October, just a couple of weeks before Butch Jones was fired.

Once Jeremy Pruitt took the job, you didn’t hear much connection between Tennessee and Sheffield. Today, Sheffield committed to Notre Dame.

The 5-10, 170 pound athlete drew big interest from Arkansas, Ohio State and Purdue before committing to the Fighting Irish. Sheffield is the nation’s 39th ranked receiver and the 236th overall player in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports. He is currently the 9th ranked player out of the state of Tennessee.

The Vols held one prediction for Sheffield in 247’s crystal ball projections. Notre Dame and Purdue held the other two.

This is the second big time receiver to leave the state of Tennessee in as many weeks. Lance Wilhoite committed to Oregon last week, putting some more pressure on Tennessee to land Trey Knox.

Tennessee does have one receiver committed to their 2019 class already, pulling four-star Ramel Keyton out of the state of Georgia.